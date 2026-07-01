Anthropic Is Going All In on Drug Discovery Just as Pharma Stops Talking About AI

While corporate America is becoming more selective about using artificial intelligence as a rationale for acquisitions, Anthropic is making its biggest bet yet that AI will reshape scientific research.

Anthropic’s Healthcare Push

Claude Science is built to support researchers across genomics, proteomics, structural biology, cheminformatics and other scientific disciplines. The platform integrates more than 60 scientific databases and tools, while allowing scientists to generate publication-ready figures, analyze complex datasets and manage compute-intensive workloads through a single AI interface.

The company is initially releasing Claude Science in beta for Pro, Max, Team and Enterprise users.

Changing AI Strategy

The timing is noteworthy.

According to PwC’s analysis of the world’s 100 largest corporate M&A transactions, AI’s prominence in dealmaking has cooled considerably. Around one-third of the deals analyzed in 2025 cited AI as part of their strategic rationale, but that figure fell to just 17% during the first half of 2026.

The decline was particularly evident in pharma and life sciences, where AI references were among the lowest across sectors. Instead, PwC said AI mentions have become concentrated in industries closest to the infrastructure buildout, including technology, manufacturing, and power and utilities.

Rather than signaling fading interest in AI, PwC said buyers are becoming more disciplined about where the technology creates durable value, increasingly favoring partnerships and targeted investments over outright acquisitions.

Investor Takeaway

Anthropic’s latest move suggests the company sees a different path to monetizing AI in healthcare.

Instead of building an AI company that pharmaceutical giants may eventually acquire, Anthropic is positioning Claude Science as the research layer scientists use every day—from reviewing literature and designing experiments to analyzing genomic data and preparing manuscripts. If adopted widely, that strategy could make AI less of an acquisition story and more of an essential piece of scientific infrastructure.

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