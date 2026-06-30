But one lesser-known semiconductor stock has quietly done even better.

The reason isn’t another memory boom. It’s the next layer of AI infrastructure.

MaxLinear Is Riding AI’s Connectivity Boom

While Micron has benefited from soaring demand for HBM used in AI accelerators, MaxLinear has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of another fast-growing market: high-speed optical connectivity.

The company’s first-quarter results marked a turning point.

Infrastructure revenue surged 136% year over year, becoming MaxLinear’s largest business as hyperscalers accelerated deployments of increasingly larger AI clusters.

Management also raised its outlook for optical interconnect products, citing growing demand for its Keystone digital signal processors used in 400G and 800G AI networking.

The AI Supply Chain Is Expanding Beyond Memory

The comparison with Micron highlights how the AI investment story is evolving.

Micron sits at the center of the memory boom, supplying the high-bandwidth memory chips that power Nvidia Corp.‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) latest AI accelerators and other advanced processors.

MaxLinear occupies a different part of the ecosystem.

Its chips help move data rapidly between GPUs, servers and networking equipment inside AI data centers—a function becoming increasingly important as AI models grow larger and computing clusters become more interconnected.

In other words, while Micron helps AI systems remember, MaxLinear helps them communicate.

Wall Street Is Looking Beyond GPUs

The stock’s remarkable rally also reflects a broader shift in investor focus.

The first phase of the AI trade was driven by GPU leaders such as Nvidia. The second rewarded memory suppliers led by Micron.

Now, investors are increasingly identifying the companies building the networking infrastructure needed to connect those chips at scale.

Whether MaxLinear can sustain a rally of more than 520% remains an open question.

But its performance underscores an important lesson from 2026: some of the biggest winners in artificial intelligence aren’t necessarily the companies making the most headlines—they’re the ones quietly enabling the next generation of AI infrastructure.

Photo Courtesy: Michael Vi on Shutterstock.com