Nvidia Isn't The Expensive AI Stock Anymore—AMD, Palantir And ARM Are

Despite becoming the world’s most valuable company with a market capitalization approaching $4.7 trillion, Nvidia now trades at roughly 30 times trailing earnings, per Benzinga Pro data—well below several of Wall Street’s most popular AI stocks.

The shift suggests investors are no longer paying the biggest premium for AI’s dominant chipmaker. Instead, some of the market’s richest valuations are being reserved for companies expected to deliver the next wave of AI-driven growth.

Nvidia’s Valuation Looks Surprisingly Reasonable

Nvidia’s valuation stands out not because it’s cheap in absolute terms, but because of how it compares with many of its AI peers.

Looking ahead, the gap becomes even more striking. Nvidia trades at roughly 22 times forward earnings, Benzinga Pro data reveals; compared with about 77 for AMD, 79 for Palantir and more than 156 for Arm.

While each company operates in different parts of the AI ecosystem and investors assign different growth expectations to them, the valuation spread highlights just how aggressively Wall Street is pricing future earnings for several AI favorites.

Expectations Carry Their Own Risks

Premium valuations can be justified when earnings growth keeps pace.

AMD is expected to grow earnings by roughly 78% next year, while Palantir’s earnings are projected to increase by about 43%. Arm is forecast to deliver nearly 39% EPS growth.

Nvidia, meanwhile, is expected to grow earnings by more than 40% over the next year while continuing to post one of the strongest long-term growth records among large-cap technology companies.

That combination has narrowed the valuation gap considerably. Instead of Nvidia’s stock price running far ahead of fundamentals, years of explosive earnings growth have allowed profits to catch up with investor enthusiasm.

The AI Trade Is Becoming More Selective

The changing valuation landscape reflects a broader shift across AI investing.

During the early stages of the AI boom, investors were willing to pay almost any price for exposure to the theme. Today, valuations appear to matter more, with companies increasingly judged on their ability to convert AI demand into sustainable earnings growth.

That shift is also reflected in market performance. While Nvidia shares have gained only modestly this year after years of exceptional returns, investors have rotated across different parts of the AI ecosystem, rewarding companies tied to memory, semiconductor manufacturing equipment and infrastructure.

For investors, the takeaway is less about whether Nvidia is inexpensive and more about how expectations have changed. The company once viewed as the poster child for AI excess now trades at a lower earnings multiple than several of the market’s fastest-growing AI names, underscoring that Wall Street is paying the biggest premiums not for today’s AI leader, but for companies it believes could drive tomorrow’s growth.

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