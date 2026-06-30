IBM, Verizon, Corning And A Health Care Stock On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’

As per the recent news, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, on June 11, reported new clinical data showing that CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel) delivered efficacy and safety outcomes in children ages 5 to 11 with severe sickle cell disease (SCD) or transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT). The data were consistent with results previously observed in adolescent and adult patients.

Verizon Communications shares tumbled on Monday after the company disclosed that it expects a second-quarter loss of $700 million to $800 million due to the classification of assets from its Contributed Business as assets and liabilities held for sale.

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Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and equity portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, said IBM (NYSE:IBM) is down 18% from its highs.

International Business Machines, on June 25, unveiled what it said is the world’s first sub-1-nanometer chip technology, introducing a new three-dimensional "nanostack" transistor architecture designed to extend semiconductor scaling beyond current manufacturing limits.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) as his final trade.

Price Action:

Vertex gained 1.7% to close at $499.65 on Monday.

Verizon shares fell 5.2% to settle at $44.10 during the session.

IBM shares gained 2.4% to close at $278.00 on Monday.

Corning shares rose 15.7% to settle at $255.69 during the session.

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