S&P 500 Might Finish June In The Red: July Could Bring A Much‑Needed Lift

With only several trading days left in the month of June, the S&P 500 could end the month down, a surprising move after the index set several all-time highs this year. Market experts have good news for the month of July, whether June ends down or not.

June Ends Bad, July Make Up Trade?

The end of June will see the first six months of the year over, and traders will be looking for places to invest for the second half of the year.

Data from @oddstats on social media shared by Jay Woods in a weekly newsletter shows that the June-ending downturn could be great news for investors ahead of July.

The data show that the last eight Junes in which the S&P 500, which is tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) , trade negatively, saw a positive return in July.

Woods shared the June data, down around 2.98% through Friday. The S&P 500 is up on Monday and now has a chance to end the month positive, but ultimately, Tuesday will decide the final results.

Here are the last eight tracked June and July’s where the month of June saw a negative return for the S&P 500:

2008: June -9.61%, July +0.64%

2010: June -6.17%, July +7.26%

2011: June -2.02%, July +1.66%

2013: June -2.39%, July +6.31%

2015: June -2.50%, July +4.56%

2016: June -2.30%, July +7.17%

2017: June -2.31%, July +4.07%

2022: June -8.91%, July +12.55%

The last eight times June was down, July was up, with six of those eight times having gains of at least 4% for July.

July: Best Month of the Last 20 Years

Whether or not the month of June ends in the negative, Carson Group Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick has some good news for investors moving forward.

"Name a better month for the S&P 500 than July going back 20 years. I bet you can’t," Detrick tweeted.

Detrick shared a chart that shows July being the best performing month of the 12 months over the last 20 years with average gains north of 2%.

July also ranks as the second-best month for performance over the last 10 years, trailing only November.

Investors who follow seasonality and trends will be happy to see positive momentum in July, especially after a potentially weak performance in June.

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