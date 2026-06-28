Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

by Chris Katje Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

FreeCast Inc (NASDAQ:CAST) : Shares of the streaming company took off in recent days with the company expanding its DIRECTV relationship and announcing a reseller agreement for Starlink Business services. Those deals put the stock in the spotlight for the week and also attracted interest from short seller Fugazi Research, who argued the stock is worth $0. Fugazi says the recent rally is disconnected from the company’s financial condition, with the company reporting revenue of $92,909 in the most recently reported quarter with a loss of $4.5 million. For the Starlink reseller agreement, Fugazi said the deal includes no contract value or minimum purchase commitment. While shares have rallied on recent news, the short report highlights several potential financial risks, including future dilution.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) : The airline stock saw strong interest from readers, which comes on the heels of news about launching Starlink on planes next year. The company also saw multiple analyst price target raises during recent days. Analysts from Citigroup, Barclays, Evercore ISI, Jefferies and UBS raised their price targets on the stock. American Airlines reports second-quarter financial results in July, which could be the next major catalyst for the stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) : The movie theater company saw some positives and negatives during the week. First, the company reported that the success of "Toy Story 5" in theaters led to its busiest weekend of 2026 in the United States. The company reported over 4.8 million moviegoers globally during the weekend of the film’s release, along with record admissions and food & beverage revenue. That news helped rally shares, alongside optimism for the movie theater sector coming back from COVID-19 weakness with a strong 2026 and 2027 slate. The company poured cold water onto the rally with the announcement of a direct offering of 95.25 million shares to institutional investors. This adds to dilution by the company in recent years, with the number of shares outstanding increasing dramatically. A strong box office slate remains a key catalyst that could boost shares, but dilution after every rally continues to be a negative sign.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) : The medical company saw shares trade higher after announcing a connection to the Midjourney Medical and Midjourney Scanner, full-body imaging systems. Butterfly offers portable ultrasound imaging with its Ultrasound-on-a-chip technology. Midjourney is now licensing Butterfly’s imaging modules, which could result in payments of up to $74 million over the next five years. William Blair said the partnership could see dedicated Midjourney Spas, with over 5,000 locations, representing a long-term opportunity for Butterfly. Other analysts raised questions about FDA approval of the new imaging platform, insurance reimbursement and more. With the long-term potential, but unanswered questions, Butterfly Network remains a stock to watch in the coming months.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) : Last month, Benzinga flagged rising short interest in restaurant company Wendy’s, with short interest up 94% year-to-date. That data was flagged as a potential short squeeze in the future. Fast forward to June and Wendy’s is now becoming a talked about meme stock and short squeeze on social media. Chatter on Reddit’s WallStreetBets was one of the keys to increased attention on the stock with a post highlighting the similarities of the increased short interest and setup being similar to past meme stocks that have risen significantly in value. The stock traded higher on the week and remains on watch if momentum continues. Short squeezes can happen quickly or take time to play out for investors.

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