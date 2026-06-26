Nancy Pelosi, Bill Ackman Bet On The Same 4 Stocks – Some Might Surprise You

Here’s a look at the four stocks that appear both in Ackman’s hedge fund and in the stock portfolio of Pelosi, which is managed by her husband, Paul Pelosi.

The 4 Shared Stocks

The Benzinga Government Trades page for Pelosi shows four stocks disclosed by the congresswoman in the past five years that have not been sold, and are also owned by Ackman’s hedge fund, according to data from 13FInfo.

Here are the four stocks owned by both Pelosi and Ackman:

Ackman disclosed owning 311,726 GOOG shares and 32,376 GOOGL shares in the Pershing Square fund at the end of the first quarter. Both positions were cut by 95% in the first quarter. Alphabet Class C shares were the ninth-largest position at 0.7% of assets in the quarter, with Class A shares the 11th-largest position at 0.1% of assets.

Ackman disclosed owning 11,451,981 Amazon shares in the first quarter, representing 17% of the Pershing Square Capital Management portfolio and the second largest position. The e-commerce giant was a new purchase by Pershing Square in 2025 and Ackman has been adding to the position in recent quarters, with a 19% increase in the share count in the first quarter.

Different Investing Styles

Pelosi’s husband has a history of buying call options that are in the money and have expiration dates of a year from the purchase date. He later exercised the options into common stock.

Investments are often made in the technology sector, favoring large-cap names.

Ackman is a value and activist investor, known for taking large stakes in companies with dominant positions in their sectors and for pushing for changes to unlock shareholder value.

Three of the four stocks Pelosi and Ackman have in common are members of the Magnificent 7 and among the most valuable companies in the world.

A recent purchase of Uber call options by Pelosi gives the two investors four stocks in common now and a new position outside the Magnificent Seven stocks.

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.

Image created using artificial intelligence via DALL-E.