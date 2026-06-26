Bitcoin, SpaceX Or The S&P 500? Readers Snubbed Buffett-less Berkshire — But Who Won?

The 2026 year is nearly half over and investors are trying to decide where to put their money for the second half of the year and beyond, especially after many market indexes hit new all-time highs at some point this year.

Among four investment items, Benzinga viewers pick their favorites.

Benzinga Viewers Make Investment Pick for Second Half 2026

While stock market indexes are at all-time highs, the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), is down significantly.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) just completed the biggest IPO of all time, but shares are now trading lower after the hype settled.

So what did Benzinga viewers choose when asked to pick between Bitcoin, Berkshire Hathaway, SpaceX and the S&P 500?

"With 1H 2026 nearly done, which investment do you think will post the best return from July to year end?" Benzinga asked viewers of “PreMarket Playbook” on June 25, 2026.

The results are:

S&P 500: 41%

SpaceX Stock: 21%

Bitcoin: 20%

Berkshire Hathaway Stock: 18%

The S&P 500, which is tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) , ranked first in the poll with a near majority at 41%.

This comes with the ETF up 7.4% year-to-date in 2026 and up 19.9% over the last year.

SpaceX received the second most votes at 21%. Shares currently trade at $153.80, versus a range of $147.11 to $225.64 since going public.

Bitcoin was third in the poll at 20%, even as the leading cryptocurrency is down 31.5% year-to-date.

Getting the least love in the poll was Berkshire Hathaway, which got 18% of the vote. The conglomerate is no longer led by Buffett, which could be why fewer viewers picked this option.

"PreMarket Playbook" airs on YouTube Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. ET and is hosted by Ryan Faloona. Tune in for market news and insights and more polls.

What’s Ahead in 2026?

Investors could experience more volatility ahead, with Middle East tension still not officially over, and macroeconomic concerns like inflation hurting some sectors.

The year is also a midterm election with November having the chance to change who controls the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

SpaceX’s IPO was one of the most talked-about events of the first half of 2026, but the lackluster return after the initial hype may have some other large private companies reconsidering going public this year.

Benzinga viewers feel more comfortable investing their money in the S&P 500 than in Bitcoin or SpaceX, which could represent a safer, more value-oriented option than growth.

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