One Chart Shows Nvidia's AI Monopoly Is Slowly Fading

The ratio has now returned to levels last seen in early 2024, erasing almost two years of Nvidia’s relative outperformance versus the broader semiconductor sector. The move doesn’t necessarily mean Nvidia is struggling. Instead, it suggests the rest of the semiconductor industry is increasingly sharing in the AI boom.

Nvidia’s AI Monopoly Is Weakening

A falling NVDA/SOXX ratio means Nvidia is underperforming the broader semiconductor index on a relative basis. While the AI chipmaker remains one of the market’s biggest winners, investors have gradually begun rotating into other parts of the AI ecosystem.

That shift has become increasingly visible in recent weeks. The ratio spent nearly a year carving out a series of lower highs before accelerating lower over the past two months, suggesting investors have become increasingly comfortable rotating beyond Nvidia into the broader semiconductor ecosystem.

Rather than concentrating capital in a single AI leader, investors appear to be spreading bets across the broader semiconductor supply chain.

The AI Trade Has Moved Beyond Nvidia

The rotation reflects how AI infrastructure spending has evolved.

The first phase of the AI boom centered on graphics processors, with Nvidia emerging as the clear leader in accelerated computing. As hyperscalers continue investing hundreds of billions of dollars in AI infrastructure, however, demand is spreading to memory, networking, custom silicon, storage and other semiconductor technologies required to build next-generation data centers.

That broader participation has helped narrow Nvidia’s relative outperformance, even as spending on AI infrastructure continues to accelerate.

Why The Chart May Actually Be Bullish

At first glance, Nvidia’s declining relative strength might appear bearish. Equally notable is what the volume isn’t showing. Weekly trading activity has remained relatively steady throughout the decline, suggesting the move reflects a gradual rotation rather than a panic-driven exodus from Nvidia.

Stable volume alongside a nearly 58% decline in the NVDA/SOXX ratio points to a measured rotation rather than wholesale selling—a sign that the AI trade may be maturing into a broader semiconductor bull market instead of fading.

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