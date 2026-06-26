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Qualcomm logo on smartphone agains a green background
June 26, 2026 7:32 AM 2 min read

Qualcomm, Merck, Rockwell Automation And A Real Estate Stock On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’

Qualcomm outlined the acceleration of its diversification strategy at its 2026 Investor Day on June 24. In connection with the event, the semiconductor company announced updated long-term revenue targets.

Qualcomm now expects non-handset revenue of $40 billion by fiscal 2029, which includes more than $15 billion in data center revenue, more than $14 billion in IoT revenue and $10 billion in Automotive revenue.

Separately, Qualcomm expanded its partnership with Hugging Face to accelerate open, developer-focused artificial intelligence across devices and cloud infrastructure.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and equity portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, picked Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Rockwell Automation, on June 9, approved an additional $1 billion to repurchase shares of common stock, while the company’s board also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, recommended Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Merck, on June 22, said its investigational therapy tulisokibart achieved the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 study in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC), marking what the company described as the first positive Phase 3 induction results for an anti-TL1A biologic.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, picked Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

On Thursday, Barclays analyst Richard Hightower maintained Simon Property Group with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $212 to $213.

Price Action

  • Qualcomm gained 3.8% to close at $204.90 on Thursday.
  • Rockwell Automation shares rose 4.1% to settle at $479.39 during the session.
  • Merck shares gained 4% to close at $125.45 on Thursday.
  • Simon Property shares 1.5% to settle at $225.49 during the session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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