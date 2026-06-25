Intel CEO's Other AI Bet Just Jumped To A $10 Billion Valuation

Tan, who became Intel’s CEO earlier this year, also serves as executive chairman of SambaNova. He disclosed the fundraising plans during an event on Tuesday, though people familiar with the matter said the company is targeting a valuation of roughly $10 billion.

Intel CEO’s AI Ties Extend Beyond Intel

While Intel has been working to regain relevance in the AI accelerator market, Tan’s continued role at SambaNova highlights his long-standing ties to the broader semiconductor ecosystem.

Founded in 2017, SambaNova develops AI server chips designed to compete with Nvidia’s accelerators. Demand for alternative AI chips has accelerated as cloud providers and AI developers increasingly look for lower-cost options beyond Nvidia.

The fundraising suggests investors remain willing to assign premium valuations to companies that can carve out a niche in the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market, even as competition intensifies.

What SambaNova’s Funding Could Mean For Intel Investors

The fundraising does not directly benefit Intel, nor does it imply any ownership interest by the chipmaker. However, it offers another signal that investors continue to see significant opportunities beyond the current AI market leader.

For Intel investors, Tan’s dual role provides a unique window into the evolving AI chip landscape. Before taking the helm at Intel, Tan built a reputation as one of Silicon Valley’s most influential semiconductor investors, backing dozens of chip startups during his tenure at venture capital firm Walden International.

As Intel pushes to expand its AI offerings and compete more aggressively in data center accelerators, SambaNova’s soaring valuation could be viewed as another indication that capital continues to flow toward companies developing alternatives to Nvidia’s hardware.

Whether Intel can translate that broader industry momentum into gains for its own AI business remains one of the key questions investors will be watching.

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