In February, the stock hit resistance around $78. Then it reversed and headed lower. When this happened, some of the people who bought shares at the resistance regretted doing so.

A number of these remorseful buyers decided to hold onto their losing positions. They also decided to exit these positions if they could eventually do so at breakeven.

When the shares rallied back to $78 in March, they placed sell orders. The large quantity of these orders created resistance. A selloff followed.

The resistance broke in April. When this happened, some of the people who sold around $78 regretted doing so.

A number of these remorseful sellers decided that, if they could, they would repurchase their shares at the price they sold them for.

Rocket Lab Chart

When Rocket Lab dropped back to $78 at the end of April, they placed buy orders. The large quantity of these orders created support. If the downtrend continues, there is a good chance they will find support at this level again.

The best traders can identify important price levels in the financial markets. They also understand how psychology and emotions can create them. It isn’t because of earnings, margins, or any other fundamental metrics.

Buyer’s remorse can make levels that had previously been resistant become resistant again. Seller remorse can turn resistance into support.

Understanding which price levels are important can help traders gain insight into where a trend may end and possibly reverse. It is easy to see how this can lead to profits.

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