During its fiscal third-quarter earnings call, the memory-chip maker outlined plans to ramp capital expenditures further in fiscal 2027 even as it pledged to return all excess cash to investors—a signal that executives believe the AI-driven memory boom has fundamentally strengthened the company’s cash-generating ability.

Micron’s AI Investment Plans Continue To Ramp

Micron expects fiscal fourth-quarter capital expenditures of around $10 billion, bringing total fiscal 2026 capital spending to approximately $27 billion. The investment pace isn’t expected to slow anytime soon.

Chief Financial Officer Mark Murphy said the company expects quarterly capital expenditures in fiscal 2027 to exceed fiscal fourth-quarter levels as Micron accelerates construction of new clean-room capacity to meet long-term AI demand.

“We expect quarterly CAPEX in fiscal 2027 to be above fiscal Q4 levels,” Murphy said, adding that more than half of the increase next year will come from construction spending as the company expands manufacturing capacity.

The investments include leading-edge DRAM fabs in Idaho and New York, continued expansion in Taiwan and Singapore, and additional advanced packaging capacity aimed at supporting next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products that power AI servers.

Shareholder Returns Remain A Priority

Despite those multibillion-dollar investments, Micron isn’t backing away from returning cash to shareholders.

Murphy said that beginning Dec. 9, 2026—the second anniversary of the company’s definitive CHIPS Act agreements—Micron plans to increase capital returns over time. “We expect to return 100% of our excess cash to shareholders,” Murphy said.

Why Micron Believes It Can Do Both

Investors may question whether aggressive shareholder returns can coexist with one of the industry’s largest capacity expansion programs. Management argued the company’s balance sheet and long-term customer commitments provide that flexibility.

“Our balance sheet has never been stronger, and we project it to strengthen further even as we increase investment in technology and needed capacity,” Murphy said.

That confidence is also backed by Micron’s recently announced strategic customer agreements, which provide long-term demand visibility and support the company’s plans to invest aggressively in manufacturing while maintaining an increasingly shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy.

Photo Courtesy: gguy on Shutterstock.com