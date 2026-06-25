Dick's Sporting Goods, Garmin And More On CNBC’s 'Final Trades'

On the earnings front, Dick’s Sporting Goods, on May 27, reported mixed results for the first quarter. The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.90 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.93 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.165 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.974 billion.

SoFi ‘s Liz Young Thomas picked State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLF) .

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Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, recommended Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) .

Garmin will release its second-quarter earnings before the opening bell on July 29. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share, up from $2.17 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s quarterly revenue is $1.94 billion, compared to $1.81 billion a year ago.

Price Action

Dick’s Sporting shares gained 0.1% to close at $236.93 on Wednesday.

State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF fell 0.3% during the session.

Garmin shares gained 1.5% to close at $240.02 on Wednesday.

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