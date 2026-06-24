Nancy Pelosi Discloses New Stock Trades: Here’s The 2 Picks On Her List

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is one of the most-followed members of Congress for tracking the stock and options trading activity disclosed by her husband, venture capitalist Paul Pelosi. Here are Pelosi’s latest disclosed trades.

Pelosi Discloses New Stock Option Trades

Benzinga’s Government Trades page tracks Pelosi’s newly disclosed stock transactions — her first trades in five months.

Purchases include:

May 29, 2026: 200 call options with a strike price of $50 and expiration date of March 19, 2027 in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC)

May 29, 2026: 200 call options with a strike price of $50 and expiration date of March 19, 2027, in Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

The Intel trade is listed with a dollar value between $1 million and $5 million. The Uber trade has a dollar value of $500,000 to $1 million.

These mark the first trades disclosed by Pelosi since January 2026.

The option purchases follow a trading strategy often used by Mr. Pelosi that involves buying options dated months into the future and at a strike price already in the money, or below where shares are currently trading.

Intel stock is one of the top gainers in 2026 among large-cap stocks. Its shares are up 237.9% year-to-date as of this writing.

Uber shares are down 15.4% year-to-date in 2026.

Nancy Pelosi’s Stock & Option Trading History

Pelosi has made total stock and options transactions of $8.88 million in 2026, which is down from $48.6 million in transactions in 2025 and $39.2 million in 2024, according to data from Quiver Quantitative.

So far, 2026 includes nearly all buying of options and stocks. The past two years have seen more sales than buys by dollar volume.

Pelosi is not running for re-election in the 2026 election. That means she will no longer have to disclose her stock and options transactions starting in January 2027. This means this could be one of the last disclosures from Pelosi.

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