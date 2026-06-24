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June 24, 2026 7:42 AM 1 min read

Apple, Citizens Financial, Travelers And A Financial Stock On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’

According to recent news, Citizens Financial Group announced on June 15 that Chris Emerson has been appointed head of investor relations.

Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning, picked Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Lending support to his choice, BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy rating on Apple on June 18 and maintained a $380 price target.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Brian Belski, Founder, CEO & chief investment officer at Humilis Investment Strategies, recommended F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB).

On the earnings front, FNB reported on April 16 first-quarter earnings of 38 cents per share, meeting the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $450.263 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $453.596 million.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Travelers Companies will review its second quarter results on Friday, July 17. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $4.87 per share on revenue of $10.97 billion.

Price Action

  • Citizens Financial shares gained 1.5% to close at $68.99 on Tuesday.
  • Apple fell 0.9% to settle at $294.30 during the session.
  • FNB shares gained 2.1% to close at $18.75 on Tuesday.
  • Travelers Companies shares jumped 2% to settle at $316.96.

Photo via Shutterstock

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