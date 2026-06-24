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Person holding smartphone with logo of company Alcoa Corporation on screen in front of website.
June 24, 2026 6:14 AM 2 min read

Top 3 Materials Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Month

The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

  • On May 26, Nutrien priced offering of an aggregate of US$1.0 billion of 5-year and 10-year senior notes. The company’s stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $53.03.
  • RSI Value: 27
  • NTR Price Action: Shares of Nutrien fell 1.1% to close at $61.54 on Tuesday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 16.83 Momentum score with Value at 86.00.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)     

Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Photo via Shutterstock

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