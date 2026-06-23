Vistra, Generac, Rockwell Automation And A Basic Material Stock: CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’

On the earnings front, Vistra posted first-quarter sales of $5.640 billion on May 7, compared with market estimates of $5.650 billion.

Jim Lebenthal, partner and chief market strategist at Cerity Partners, said CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) announced a big acquisition on Monday.

CRH agreed to acquire 100% of Arcosa in an all-cash transaction for $150 per share.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and equity portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, picked Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) .

According to recent news, Rockwell Automation announced on June 9 a $1 billion common stock repurchase and declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, recommended Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) , an industrial name.

On June 15, the company acquired a new facility to expand its packaging capacity for large-MW generators.

Price Action:

Vistra shares gained 2.3% to close at $167.26 on Monday.

CRH rose 0.01% to settle at $111.25 during the session.

Rockwell Automation shares gained 0.9% to close at $478.08 on Monday.

Generac shares jumped 5.9% to settle at $295.54.

Photo via Shutterstock