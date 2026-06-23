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3d Illustration of neon blue clouds representing cloud computing and neocloud providers
June 23, 2026 6:14 AM 2 min read

Top 3 Tech Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR)

  • On June 16, Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin upgraded Palantir from Underperform to Peer Perform. The company’s stock fell around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $119.20.
  • RSI Value: 29.4
  • PLTR Price Action: Shares of Palantir fell 7% to close at $119.50 on Monday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 6.69 Momentum score with Value at 2.44.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM)         

Bentley Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:BSY)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Photo via Shutterstock

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