Musk Outshines Buffett, Gates, Zuckerberg And Bezos, Andrew Ross Sorkin Says: ‘Genius’

Andrew Ross Sorkin Sings Musk’s Praises

Andrew Ross Sorkin has spent years covering Musk, including his widely viewed interview at the 2023 DealBook Summit, where Musk told advertisers boycotting X to "go f*** yourself."

In a recent appearance on Piers Morgan’s "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Sorkin was asked about Musk and offered a favorable assessment.

"I think ultimately he is a demonstrable force for good," Sorkin said of Musk.

Sorkin acknowledged there are aspects of Musk’s behavior and comments he would criticize, but said those concerns do not diminish Musk’s accomplishments.

"He is a genius. I think what he’s done with automobiles is extraordinary. What he’s done with SpaceX is extraordinary. What he’s doing with AI I admire so much about what he has created."

Asked whether Musk is the greatest businessman of all time, Sorkin said, “It’s hard to come up with another person.”

"If I look at the totality of this man, 100 to 200 years from now, he’s the person we’ll be writing the history books about."

‘I’d Probably Give Musk The Money’

Those who have invested in Musk’s companies, such as SpaceX and Tesla, in recent years have seen strong returns, with valuations rising noticeably.

It’s those very returns that led to a near-impossible question asked of Sorkin.

The financial journalist and CNBC host was asked about interviewing legends in the investing community including Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Mark Zuckerberg.

Morgan asked Sorkin which of those billionaires he would invest his life savings alongside.

"I kinda think I’d probably give him the money," Sorkin said of Musk after considering the choices.

During the interview, Sorkin highlighted several ways Musk is "finding new ways to make money" across his associated companies.

Tesla stock has increased by over 2,700% in the last 10 years. The value of SpaceX spiked by over 6,000% in the last 10 years.

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