MACOM Technology And Corning On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’

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Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, recommended MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).
Lending support to his choice, Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley maintained MACOM with an Overweight rating on May 22 and raised the price target from $400 to $450.
MACOM Technology reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on May 7 and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates.
Price Action:
- Corning shares jumped 11.1% to close at $194.92 on Thursday.
- MACOM rose 6.6% to settle at $391.41 during the session.
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