On the earnings front, the company, on May 7, posted GAAP first-quarter net income of $1.029 million, while ongoing operations Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1,494 million.

Cramer said, “I kept thinking that there would be a consolidator and Stryker (NYSE:SYK) would do the consolidating.” However, that has not come to pass.

On June 5, Leerink Partners analyst Mike Kratky maintained Stryker with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $410 to $407.

Cramer said he likes Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) , but he is not going to go there: “I'm not going to get in the crosshairs anymore of these companies that might get hurt by AI. It's too painful.”

Fair Isaac announced a $2 billion buyback plan on June 8.

On June 11, UBS analyst Jonathan Yong maintained Clover Health Investments at Neutral and raised the price target from $2.75 to $4.75.

Price Action

Fair Isaac shares fell 5% to settle at $1,126.84 on Wednesday.

Clover Health Investments shares fell 2.8% to close at $4.80.

Vistra shares rose 0.1% to close at $158.83 on Wednesday.

Stryker shares declined 3% to settle at $301.14.

Photo via Shutterstock