According to recent news, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, officially announced on Thursday the nationwide rollout of its Enhanced Local Services Ads for Home Listings across all 50 U.S. states.

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Rob Sechan, CEO of NewEdge Wealth, named Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Oppenheimer analyst Ed Yang maintained Lam Research with an Outperform rating on Monday and raised the price target from $330 to $400.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) .

On the earnings front, Interactive Brokers Group, on April 21, reported first-quarter earnings of 60 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate, according to Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.67 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $1.71 billion by 2.25%.

Price Action

Lam Research shares gained 6% to close at $388.92 on Monday.

Alphabet shares rose 2.7% to settle at $369.35 during the session.

Interactive Brokers shares climbed 2.2% to close at $92.76 on Monday.

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