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Oil drilling machinery against a setting sun
June 16, 2026 6:01 AM 2 min read

Top 3 Energy Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In Q2

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

BKV Corp (NYSE:BKV)

  • On June 11, Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber maintained BKV with a Buy and lowered the price target from $36 to $33. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $19.56.
  • RSI Value: 29.9
  • BKV Price Action: Shares of BKV fell 3.6% to close at $24.15 on Monday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 17.10 Momentum score with Value at 83.35.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)        

Vivakor inc (NASDAQ:VIVK)

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

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