Airbus Wants To Build More Jets — But RTX Holds The Keys

The comments, reported by Bloomberg, shine a spotlight on an underappreciated reality in commercial aerospace: sometimes the most important company isn’t the one assembling the aircraft.

The A320 Production Challenge

Airbus has spent years working to increase production of its best-selling A320 family as airlines around the world continue to demand new fuel-efficient aircraft.

But production targets are only as strong as the supply chain supporting them.

Faury said Airbus is still working with Pratt & Whitney, a division of RTX, on a 2027 delivery schedule, and the outcome could heavily influence whether the company reaches its planned production ramp.

The comments come after reports indicated Airbus had informed some customers of delays affecting certain A321neo deliveries scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

Why RTX Matters

Pratt & Whitney manufactures the geared turbofan engines used on a significant portion of Airbus’ narrowbody fleet. That gives RTX an unusually influential position within one of the aerospace industry’s most important production programs.

If engine deliveries accelerate, Airbus gains a clearer path toward higher output. If bottlenecks persist, production targets become more difficult to achieve.

A Supplier With Growing Influence

For investors, the takeaway extends beyond Airbus.

Commercial aerospace demand remains robust, airline backlogs remain elevated and manufacturers continue working to increase production. As a result, suppliers that control critical components are becoming increasingly important to the industry’s growth story.

Airbus may be the company setting ambitious production goals. But based on management’s latest comments, RTX could have a major say in whether those goals become reality.

Photo by Coby Wayne via Shutterstock