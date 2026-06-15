Stocks can move because of the emotions that traders and investors experience.

When markets head lower, traders experience fear. If the selling that is pushing prices lower accelerates, some traders panic.

Those who wish to sell become reckless. They want out of their positions, and they don't care what price they receive.

This results in the shares being driven below their typical or average trading range. When this happens, traders say the stock is ‘oversold'. This can be a bullish dynamic.

When the price stops moving lower, it means the traders who were selling are gone. They have either finished or canceled their orders.

If new buyers enter the market, they will have a hard time finding sellers willing to sell shares. As a result, they will have to raise their bid prices to attract sellers back. This can force the shares into an uptrend.

The red line on the chart below is called a Bollinger Band. If the price is below this line, it indicates oversold conditions. As you can see, that's the case now.

Autodesk is also at a support level. Stocks tend to stop going lower when they drop to support levels.

There are people who sold shares at around $195 in 2024 and have regretted it ever since. A number of them decided that, if they could eventually, they would buy the shares at the same price at which they were sold.

These remorseful sellers are placing buy orders around $195. This has created support at the level.

The combination of being oversold while at support could set the stage for a move higher. Autodesk may have found a bottom.

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