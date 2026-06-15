Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Jim Cramer in front of bar chart art.
June 15, 2026 8:05 AM 2 min read

Cramer Says Credo Technology Is 'Just So Good' — But Warns This Healthcare Name Is A 'Value Trap'

According to recent news, Constellation Energy announced on June 1 an underwritten public offering of 11 million shares.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has “never really been a great win” for him, Cramer said.

On April 30, ManpowerGroup announced the sale of its Jefferson Wells U.S. business to Sikich for a transaction value of $100 million.

Cramer recommended holding on to Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO), adding that it is “just so good.”

On the earnings front, Credo Technology Group, on June 1, posted fourth-quarter revenue of $437 million, beating analyst estimates of $432.05 million. The connectivity solutions company reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, beating analyst estimates of $1.03 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Cramer said he doesn't want Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), adding that it's a “value trap” and doesn't have any growth.

According to recent news, Perrigo appointed Albert A. Manzone as interim president and CEO on June 8, succeeding Patrick Lockwood-Taylor.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) is a “hold, and if it comes down it's a buy,” Cramer said.

On June 9, Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained Cadence Design Systems with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $395 to $432.

Price Action:

  • Constellation Energy shares gained 2.9% to settle at $253.76 on Friday.
  • Credo Technology shares fell 5.3% to close at $250.81.
  • ManpowerGroup shares closed at $34.00 on Friday.
  • Perrigo shares rose 0.8% to settle at $10.99.
  • Cadence Design shares gained 0.3% to close at $384.96 on Friday.

Photo: Shutterstock edited by Benzinga

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved