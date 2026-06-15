Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Person analyzing stock market data on computer screen.
June 15, 2026 7:48 AM 1 min read

Goldman Sachs, Jefferies Financial, Kinder Morgan And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Lending support to his choice, Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski, on Friday, maintained Jefferies Financial with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $72 to $87.

Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, picked The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

JP Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein, on Friday, maintained Goldman Sachs with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $826 to $900.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, recommended Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

On the earnings front, Kinder Morgan, on April 22, posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The company reported quarterly earnings of 48 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 40 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.828 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.598 billion.

Brad Gerstner, founder and CEO of Altimeter Capital, picked SK Hynix Inc.

Price Action:

  • Jefferies Financial shares gained 3.4% to close at $61.66 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs shares rose 2.6% to settle at $1,062.75 during the session.
  • Kinder Morgan shares climbed 1.9% to close at $31.94 on Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved