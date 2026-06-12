In the financial markets, certain price levels have more importance than others.

As you can see on the chart, the $29.25 level is important for this stock. It has been both a support and a resistance level.

In January 2025, there was support for the shares. After finding the support, they rallied.

When this happened, some investors and traders who sold at the support level later regretted it. A number of them vowed to buy their shares back if they could eventually get them for the same price they were sold for.

When Super Micro Computer fell back to this price in April 2025, these regretful sellers placed buy orders. These orders created support at the level.

A rally followed, and a similar dynamic occurred. Some who sold at the level decided that selling was a mistake. They also decided to buy the shares back at their selling price if possible.

When they dropped back to $29.25 in January, these unhappy sellers placed buy orders, and these orders created support.

The support broke in March. When this happened, some people who bought shares at the support experienced buyer's remorse. They vowed to exit their positions at breakeven if they eventually could.

When Super Micro Computer rallied back to the level in April, they placed sell orders. These orders created resistance at the former support level.

When the resistance broke, people who sold at it experienced seller’s remorse. They decided to buy the shares back if they could get them for the selling price.

Now that the stock has fallen back to this important level, these unhappy sellers are placing buy orders, and this has created support.

Successful traders can identify important price levels. This gives them insight into where to buy and sell, and it leads to profits.

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