On the earnings front, American Express reported upbeat first-quarter 2026 results on April 23. The company reported quarterly revenue (net of interest expense) growth of 10% year-over-year to $18.91 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $18.62 billion.

Higher Card Member spending drove the increase, along with higher net interest income, growth in card balances and strong card fee growth.

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Rob Sechan, CEO of NewEdge Wealth, named Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) as his final trade.

According to recent news, Eli Lilly announced on June 9 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab-lbkz) for one maintenance dose every eight weeks in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is on the verge of a new 52-week high.

Morgan Stanley analyst Cameron Mansson-Perrone, on Wednesday, maintained Live Nation Entertainment with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $185 to $200.

Price Action

Eli Lilly shares gained 2.2% to close at $1,160.95 on Thursday.

American Express shares rose 1.6% to settle at $318.49 during the session.

Live Nation shares climbed 2.9% to close at $172.33 on Thursday.

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