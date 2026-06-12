Supporting his choice, the company disclosed on June 1 that its Data Center Solutions Business Unit generated $302.7 million in revenue for calendar year 2025.

Microchip Technology CEO Steve Sanghi said the unit is on pace to grow roughly 65% in calendar year 2026, implying approximately $500 million in annual revenue from the segment alone.

On May 7, Microchip Technology also reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong first-quarter guidance. Microchip Technology reported quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.311 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.263 billion.

Cramer said Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) has to make money.

According to recent news, Fluence Energy announced on May 12 a secondary offering of 20 million Class A shares by selling stockholders.

Price Action

Fluence Energy shares gained 12.3% to settle at $24.28 on Thursday.

Microchip Technology shares rose 5.7% to close at $92.94.

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