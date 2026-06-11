Cathie Wood, Bill Ackman Share 3 Stock Investments In Common: Can You Guess What They Are?

Two of the most well-known investors are betting on the same three Magnificent Seven stocks. Here's a look at the stocks owned by both Cathie Wood and Bill Ackman.

Stocks in Common

Ackman is the man behind the Pershing Square hedge fund, which lately has been investing in Magnificent Seven stocks.

Wood is the CEO of Ark Invest, the well-known ETF company that runs the six ETFs below.

Across the ETFs and Pershing Square Capital Management, several positions are held by both well-known investors.

In the first quarter, Ackman increased his Amazon holdings by 19%, while cutting his Alphabet holdings by 95%. Meta is a newer position and one of the biggest bets from the hedge fund leader in recent years.

Different Investing Styles

Ackman is a value and activist investor, known for taking large stakes in companies with dominant positions in their sectors and for pushing for changes to unlock shareholder value.

The hedge fund manager recently initiated a stake in Meta in the fourth quarter and a position in Microsoft in the first quarter, his latest Magnificent Seven bets.

The legendary investor also launched several tracking stocks to give investors better ways to capitalize on the gains from Pershing Square.

Pershing Square (NYSE:PS): Management company that receives fees and royalties on the investments and entities

(NYSE:PS): Management company that receives fees and royalties on the investments and entities Pershing Square USA (NYSE:PSUS): Portfolio of best ideas, trading at an 18% discount to cash

Ark Funds invests in disruptive technology and innovative companies that it believes will outperform in the longer run. This often leads to favoring high-growth, technology-related names. It typically focuses on businesses in sectors like fintech, cryptocurrency, electric vehicles, space exploration, genomics, AI and more.

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