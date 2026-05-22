IBM, ServiceNow, Netflix And A Basic Materials Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

As per the recent news, International Business Machines, on Thursday, disclosed a significant partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce to establish America's first purpose-built quantum foundry.

Bill Baruch, founder and CIO of both Blue Line Capital and Blue Creek Capital Management, picked ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Bank of America Securities analyst Tal Liani reinstated ServiceNow with a Buy rating and set a $130 price target on Monday.

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Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, recommended Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) .

Lending support to his choice, Wells Fargo analyst Timna Tanners upgraded Alcoa from Equal-Weight to Overweight on May 7 and raised the price target from $67 to $70.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) as his final trade.

B of A Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich, on Monday. reiterated Netflix with a Buy and maintained a $125 price target.

Price Action:

ServiceNow shares fell 3.5% to close at $99.69 on Thursday.

IBM jumped 12.5% to settle at $252.97 during the session.

Alcoa shares gained 3.3% to close at $66.27 on Thursday.

Netflix shares rose 1.4% to close at $89.30.

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