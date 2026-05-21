Tesla Model S Curtain Call: Here's How Much The Stock Gained Since Launch

Tesla Model S/Model X History

The Tesla Model S was launched on June 22, 2012. The vehicle set several milestones, including being the first electric vehicle to achieve a 400-mile range and became one of the top selling electric vehicles of all time.

"Model S & X changed automotive history forever by proving that an EV could be the best car possible -of any kind," Tesla said.

The company said over 750,000 Model S and Model X vehicles were produced over the last 14 years.

The Tesla Model S was named one of the greatest inventions of the last 25 years by Time, making the magazine's invention Hall of Fame.

“Tesla has been a leading force in the efforts to develop electric vehicles,” Time writes.” The 2012 debut of its Model S marked a new moment.”

The Model S was a top invention winner in 2012 from the magazine.

“The car proved a game-changing advance for electric vehicles, expanding driving range and making them an exciting alternative to their gas-powered predecessors. Its success nudged competitors to make their own EVs more enticing, and Tesla capitalized on its head start, continuing to develop its tech and create new cars,” the magazine wrote at the time.

Investing in Tesla Stock

Tesla stock traded at a split adjusted $2.25 on June 22, 2012, the date of the first Model S deliveries.

Investors who bought Tesla stock on this day have realized a gain of 18,476.4%.

In dollar terms, a $1,000 investment in Tesla stock on that day could have purchased 444.44 shares. Those shares today would be worth $185,762.59.

The Model S version offered at debut had a retail price of $77,400. Investors who bought Tesla stock instead of the EV could have bought 34,400 TSLA shares, based on the split-adjusted price.

The investment in Tesla stock instead of buying a Model S would be worth $14,378,168.00 today.

What's Next for Tesla

The ending of the Model S and Model X production comes with Tesla focusing on a new era of products.

This includes heavy emphasis on robotaxis and the Optimus Bot, the two items that Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes have the greatest potential to take Tesla to a $20 to $30 trillion company.

Tesla Chief Design Officer Franz von Holzhausen issued a tweet about the ending of the Model S and Model X.

"After nearly 18 years I can stop working on Model S and X. We put so much love into these product, but will continue to pour that into the future products. Thanks to everyone who believed in and supported these cars through the years. We strived for the best and will never stop. Saying goodbye to something great and making room for something even greater!" von Holzhausen tweeted.

Time will tell if the robotaxis and Optimus Bot end up being as big of hits for Tesla as the Model S and Model X.

Photo Courtesy: Rokas Tenys on Shutterstock.com