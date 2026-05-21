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Short Seller Slams Jim Cramer Over Palantir
May 21, 2026 8:26 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer: This Industrial Tech Stock Is 'Growing Like A Weed'

Lending support to his choice, Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha, on Wednesday, reiterated Equinix with a Buy and maintained a $1,235 price target.

Cramer said Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) is “growing like a weed.” He will invite Xometry on the show as he doesn't know them well enough to give an opinion on the company.

On the earnings front, Xometry, on May 7, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong second-quarter sales guidance.

Xometry reported quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 10 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $205.138 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $188.074 million.

Price Action:

  • Equinix shares gained 1.6% to settle at $1,065.06 on Wednesday.
  • Xometry shares surged 5.3% to close at $91.79.

Photo via Shutterstock

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