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Experts Urge Seniors to Stay Vigilant
May 21, 2026 8:03 AM 2 min read

Nvidia, Alphabet, Delta Air And A Financial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, picked Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Supporting his view, Bernstein analyst David Vernon, on May 11, maintained an Outperform rating on Delta Air Lines and raised the price target from $81 to $88.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Lending support to his choice, Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski, on Wednesday, maintained Alphabet with an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $427 to $435.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) as his final trade.

On April 13, the firm posted first-quarter earnings of $17.55 per share. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.30 per share. Goldman Sachs also reported quarterly sales of $17.227 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.970 billion.

Price Action:

  • Nvidia shares gained 1.3% to close at $223.47 on Wednesday.
  • Delta Air jumped 9.4% to settle at $74.12 during the session.
  • Alphabet shares gained 0.3% to close at $388.91 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs shares rose 5.8% to close at $982.12.

Photo via Shutterstock

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