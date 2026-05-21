Nvidia, Alphabet, Delta Air And A Financial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, picked Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) .

Supporting his view, Bernstein analyst David Vernon, on May 11, maintained an Outperform rating on Delta Air Lines and raised the price target from $81 to $88.

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Lending support to his choice, Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski, on Wednesday, maintained Alphabet with an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $427 to $435.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) as his final trade.

On April 13, the firm posted first-quarter earnings of $17.55 per share. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.30 per share. Goldman Sachs also reported quarterly sales of $17.227 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.970 billion.

Price Action:

Nvidia shares gained 1.3% to close at $223.47 on Wednesday.

Delta Air jumped 9.4% to settle at $74.12 during the session.

Alphabet shares gained 0.3% to close at $388.91 on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs shares rose 5.8% to close at $982.12.

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