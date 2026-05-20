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Experts Urge Seniors to Stay Vigilant
May 20, 2026 8:14 AM 2 min read

Alibaba, NextEra Energy, Transocean And A Real Estate Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

As per the recent news, NextEra Energy, on May 18, entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Dominion Energy. As per the terms, Dominion shareholders will receive 0.8138 NextEra shares per Dominion share. This implies an ownership split of approximately 74.5% for NextEra and 25.5% for Dominion shareholders in the combined entity.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, picked Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Supporting his view, Barclays analyst Eddie Kim, on May 7, upgraded Transocean from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $6 to $8.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, recommended Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

On the earnings front, Alibaba, on May 13, reported mixed fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results. The company reported quarterly revenue of $35.28 billion, up 3% from a year earlier and slightly ahead of analyst estimates of $35.23 billion. Excluding the divested Sun Art and Intime businesses, revenue increased 11% on a like-for-like basis.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Welltower, on April 28, posted better-than-expected results for the first quarter and raised its FY2026 FFO guidance.

Price Action:

  • NextEra Energy shares gained 1.2% to close at $90.06 on Tuesday.
  • Transocean fell 1.7% to settle at $7.45 during the session.
  • Alibaba shares gained 1.8% to close at $135.64 on Tuesday.
  • Welltower shares rose 2.5% to close at $218.00.

Photo via Shutterstock

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