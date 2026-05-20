Top 3 Risk Off Stocks that May Explode In Q2

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

On May 14, US Foods appointed CEO Dave Flitman to additional role of board chair. The company's stock fell around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $69.88.

RSI Value: 28.4

28.4 USFD Price Action: Shares of US Foods fell 1% to close at $81.25 on Tuesday.

Shares of US Foods fell 1% to close at $81.25 on Tuesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 91.92 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO)

BZ Edge Rankings: Find out where other stocks stand—explore the full comparison now.

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