In the financial markets, price levels that had previously been resistance can turn into support. This is a result of remorseful or regretful sellers.

These are traders and investors who regret their decisions to sell after the price moves higher. Some decide to buy their shares back if they can eventually get them at the same price they were sold for.

If the price drops back to the price they sold at, they place buy orders. If there is a large number of these orders, it will create support.

See below.

Corning Chart

In March, the $150 level was resistance. In April, this resistance was broken. When the shares dropped back to this price, remorseful sellers placed buy orders. The large quantity of these orders created support at the same price that had previously been resistance.

The $175 level was resistance in April. When this resistance broke in May, many of the people who sold around $175 regretted doing so.

Now the shares have dropped back to this price. If there are enough remorseful sellers placing buy orders, $175 could convert into support.

Sometimes stocks rally after they reach support. This is the result of anxious and impatient buyers.

These people worry that others will be willing to pay higher prices than them. They know the sellers will go to whoever is willing to pay the highest price. So, they increase their bid prices.

Other anxious and impatient buyers see this and do the same thing. It can result in a bidding war that forces the price higher.

This is what happened when Corning fell back to $150. It may be about to happen again.

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