Supporting his view, Bank of America Securities analyst Tal Liani, on Monday, reinstated ServiceNow with a Buy and announced a $130 price target.

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Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) .

On the earnings front, Alibaba reported mixed fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results on May 13. The company reported quarterly revenue of $35.28 billion, up 3% from a year earlier and slightly ahead of analyst estimates of $35.23 billion. Excluding the divested Sun Art and Intime businesses, revenue increased 11% on a like-for-like basis.

NB Private Wealth’s Shannon Saccocia recommended iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSE:IYM) .

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Archer-Daniels-Midland, on May 5, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 adjusted EPS guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

Price Action

Alibaba shares gained 0.5% to close at $133.26 on Monday.

ServiceNow gained 8.8% to settle at $103.42 during the session.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF slipped 0.3% on Monday.

Archer-Daniels-Midland shares rose 0.6% to close at $80.91.

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