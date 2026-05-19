Top 3 Consumer Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In May

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO)

On May 18, TD Cowen analyst Jonna Kim maintained American Eagle with a Hold and lowered the price target from $19 to $18. The company's stock fell around 25% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $9.27.

RSI Value: 29.6

29.6 AEO Price Action: Shares of American Eagle fell 2.8% to close at $14.86 on Monday.

Shares of American Eagle fell 2.8% to close at $14.86 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 16.10 Momentum score with Value at 93.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GAP)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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