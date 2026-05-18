Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Blast Off In Q2

The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

E W Scripps Co (NASDAQ:SSP)

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC)

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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