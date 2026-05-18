Nvidia Stock Up Over 500,000% Since IPO: Here's What That Means In Dollars

• NVIDIA stock is trading near recent highs. What’s the outlook for NVDA shares?

Nvidia Stock Since IPO

Nvidia is worth $5.38 trillion today as the most valuable company in the world, but years ago, the company was private and worth less than $650 million.

The company went public on Jan. 22, 1999, with shares offered at $12 each.

A $1,000 investment in the company would have allowed for the purchase of 83.33 shares at the time.

Since its IPO, Nvidia has undergone several stock splits, which have increased the number of shares held by shareholders. The stock had 2:1 splits in 2000, 2001 and 2006, a 3:2 split in 2007, a 4:1 split in July 2021, and the most recent 10:1 split in June 2024.

Today, the original 83.33 shares would total 39,998.4 shares after the stock splits.

The original $1,000 investment in Nvidia stock would be worth $8,892,444.29 based on a share price of $222.32. This represents a huge return for Nvidia IPO buyers of 889,144.4%, not including dividends.

So the claim that Nvidia stock is up 500,000% since its IPO is in fact, true, but the returns are actually higher than that figure.

Outperformance vs. S&P 500

Nvidia stock has outperformed many of the top public companies in recent years and many stock market indexes over time. Since Nvidia went public, investors have had a hard time finding a stock with a better performance.

On Jan. 22, 1999, the State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, hit a high of $123.84.

A $1,000 investment at the time could have bought 8.07 shares of the SPY ETF on that day. Today, that investment would be worth $5,960.91. This investment would be up 496.1%, a far cry from the 889,144.4% gains of Nvidia stock.

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