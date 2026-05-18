Following Buffett: Greg Abel Cuts Berkshire Holdings Dating Back To 2011 — But The Big Names Stay Put

Abel Sells Some Core Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F was highly anticipated, with Abel highlighting the conglomerate's core holdings. Some of his moves may have caught investors off guard.

The exits included shares held since 2011 and more recently acquired shares.

The firm also exited its position in UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter. While this was a newer position, the stock was the 19th top holding by assets at the end of the fourth quarter.

Berkshire built up its 20th position, Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) , for a couple of years. The firm exited it entirely.

Constellation Brands (NASDAQ:STZ) , which ranked 17th by assets in the fourth quarter, was not exited, but was lowered by 95% in the quarter.

Top 10 Holdings Remain The Same

This marked the most moves by Berkshire Hathaway in a quarter in some time. Yet, the fund’s top 10 holdings at the end of the first quarter were the same as at the end of the fourth quarter. Some of the positions moved up or down the list, but the overall 10 names were the same.

Here's the top 10 holdings at the end of the first quarter and how they compare from the fourth quarter.

Coca-Cola, Occidental, and Alphabet moved up the top 10 list rankings, while Bank of America, Moody's, and Kraft Heinz dropped down the list.

Of the top 10 holdings, Berkshire Hathaway sold off portions of its Bank of America and Chevron positions during the quarter. Its position in Alphabet Class A shares, however, increased by more than 200%.

Abel previously singled out Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola and Moody's as core holdings. Those positions all remained the same in the quarter.

Investors will have to wait another three months to see how active Abel is in the second quarter. In the meantime, Berkshire Hathaway can tap a large pool of cash to buy companies or add to its investment portfolio.

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