Rivian Stock Down 31% In 2026: R2 Launch Catalyst Nears With This Latest News

R2 Customization Opens Up

For Rivian customers who have reserved R2 vehicles, customization options are now available on the company's website. This means customers can select the color for their vehicle and other features.

Customization includes paint color, with Esker Silver offered for free and other options ranging from $1,000 to $2,000. Customers can also add other features like a spare tire, charging equipment and interior features.

The R2 comes standard with the Autonomy+ driver assistance system and tow package, according to Electrek.

What's Next For Rivian

Rivian will begin releasing the R2 Performance model, one of three trims, in the coming weeks. Other versions that are cheaper will be released later. This allows Rivian a chance to capture higher margins on the more expensive trim model.

The R2 Premium starts at $53,990, with deliveries expected in late 2026. The R2 Standard starts at $48,490 with deliveries expected in 2027. This compares to Model Y versions that start at $48,490 and $41,630, respectively.

Rivian recently said it was expanding its initial production capacity at its Georgia factory to produce 300,000 vehicles annually by late 2028.

The R2 remains one of Rivian’s biggest bets, as it will expand its target customer base with a lower price point than the existing R1S and R1T. The starting price of the first model will also allow Rivian to say it is cheaper than the bestselling Model Y.

Early demand and delivery figures for the R2 will be a huge catalyst for Rivian stock. With customization now underway for reservation holders and new purchases, Rivian is getting closer and closer to deliveries of the R2.

Rivian Stock Price Action

Rivian stock is down 3.9% to $13.24 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $11.57 to $22.66. Rivian stock is down 31.1% year-to-date in 2026.

Photo: Courtesy Rivian