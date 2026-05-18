Jim Cramer Flags Industrial Company With 'Almost No Revenue,' Says No To Rocket Companies

On the earnings front, PureCycle Technologies posted a first-quarter loss of 21 cents per share on May 6, with sales of $4.127 million.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) is a “pure spec that's losing a fortune,” Cramer said.

On May 5, Energy Vault reported mixed first-quarter financial results and reaffirmed its 2026 guidance.

Everspin, on April 29, reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 9 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $14.90 million, beating the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. The company also announced a $40 million U.S. defense contract.

When asked about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) , “I feel there's not a lot of money to be made in this one.”

On the earnings front, Globus Medical, on May 7, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Cramer said no to Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) .

The homeownership service is a “play on the idea that [new Fed Chair] Kevin Warsh is going to get in and cut rates,” Cramer said. “And I don't think he can because of the price of oil and how it is making it so that there is inflation throughout the system.”

Detroit-based Rocket Companies, on May 7, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Price Action

Purecycle Technologies shares gained 1.6% to settle at $12.59 on Friday.

Energy Vault shares declined 3.4% to close at $5.93.

Everspin Technologies shares fell 7.5% to settle at $37.57 during the session.

Globus Medical shares declined 0.7% to settle at $76.64 on Friday.

Rocket Companies shares fell 6.5% to close at $13.35.

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