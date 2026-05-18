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eBay is an e-commerce corporation that offers online shopping, auction and marketplace services. Smartphone with eBay logo on the screen, shopping cart and parcels.
May 18, 2026 7:43 AM 2 min read

eBay, Palo Alto, Microchip Technology And A Financial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Kevin Simpson, founder and chief investment officer of Capital Wealth Planning, picked Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) ahead of quarterly earnings.

The company will release its fiscal third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 2. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Brian Belski, founder, CEO & chief investment officer at Humilis Investment Strategies, recommended Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

On the earnings front, Invesco reported first-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share on April 28, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 58 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.264 billion, but missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.271 billion.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, said Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPP) has a 4.7% yield.

Price Action

  • eBay shares gained 2.6% to close at $116.13 on Friday.
  • Palo Alto gained 1.9% to settle at $242.83 during the session.
  • Invesco shares fell 1.4% to settle at $27.12 on Friday.
  • Microchip Technology shares fell 3% to close at $79.87.

Photo via Shutterstock

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