Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

by Chris Katje Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) : Shares of Rackspace gained attention from Benzinga readers in recent weeks after the company announced a new AI partnership with Advanced Micro Devices. The multi-year partnership will integrate AMD's Instinct GPUs and EPYC CPUs into the managed cloud offerings from Rackspace. Along with the partnership, Rackspace also announced first-quarter financial results with earnings per share missing analyst estimates and revenue beating analyst estimates for a 15th straight quarter. The company said its revenue growth was driven by public cloud, which was up 7% yar-over-year. Rackspace stock is up over 290% in the last month and the stock could be one to watch with momentum going forward.

Primoris Service Corporation (NYSE:PRIM) : The critical infrastructure stock saw shares fall in recent days after reporting first-quarter financial results and cutting its full-year outlook. The company missed both earnings per share and revenue estimates from analysts, which came after eight straight double beats. Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock after the results. The guidance cut is worrisome, but this is a stock that traded up significantly higher and was beating estimates in consecutive quarters. The pullback, which comes with shares now down year-to-date, could be a buying opportunity for patient investors or at least a situation to monitor.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) : The freight and logistics company saw strong interest from readers during the week. Shares are now down 65% year-to-date after the company reported a double miss for the quarter. Forward Air has now missed analyst estimates for earnings per share in more than 10 straight quarters and missed revenue estimates in eight of the last 10 quarters. The company also disclosed that one of it is largest customers may transition part of its business to competitors. That customer represents around $250 million in annual revenue. The stock remains on watch to see how big of an impact the one customer loss could be and what the company will do to make up for this loss. After receiving no bids for the entire company in a strategic review, Forward Air is moving forward with the potential sales of non-core assets.

Odysight.ai Inc (NASDAQ:ODYS) : The AI maintenance company missed analyst estimates for earnings per share and revenue in the first quarter, which was reported Thursday. That miss may be overshadowed by a recent agreement with the U.S. Navy. The deal includes AI-driven visual sensing solutions that could improve maintenance planning and increase operational availability. Government contracts are often positively received by investors as it is a strong source of revenue and can lead to additional deal. Odysight.ai said the collaboration could lead to additional deals in aircraft, ground vehicles and other defense applications.

Robo.ai Inc (NASDAQ:AIIO) : The AI-powered mobility company saw strong interest from readers during the week. The small $110 million market capitalization company is building AI-powered intelligent mobility platforms that blend smart vehicles, robotics and the blockchain. The company's NeuroStream technology platform was recently introduced and aims to optimize data storage and processing for AI applications. Given the size of the company and the newness of product launches, the stock remains one to watch and could be volatile for investors.