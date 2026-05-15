• Robinhood Markets stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s behind HOOD decline?

Robinhood Unveils Top 10 Stocks

Robinhood announced the launch of a new, free newsletter that will provide news and data for investors. Alongside the rollout of the EntryPoint, Robinhood unveiled some trader habits for the first four months of 2026.

This included showing some times when retail investors on Robinhood bought the dip after macroeconomic events sent the stock market lower.

Robinhood also showed which stocks were traded the most during the first four months, based on net buying and net selling.

Here are the top 10 stocks by overall trading volume, buys and sales, for Jan. 1 through May 1, 2026:

The names in the top 10 likely won't be a surprise to most investors, as it includes many of the most popular companies and many of the most valuable companies in the world.

Micron and SanDisk have been two of the top-performing stocks among large caps in 2026. Those stocks rank high on the list by trading volume, showing that Robinhood users were buying and selling the stocks actively during the share price increases.

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