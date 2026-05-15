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Dominion Energy sign on building
May 15, 2026 7:57 AM 1 min read

Dominion Energy, Apple And A Health Care Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Lending support to his choice, Dominion Energy, on May 1, posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

On April 30, Eli Lilly released better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 earnings and raised fiscal 2026 guidance. Eli Lilly reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $8.55 per share, beating the consensus of $6.66. The company's sales reached $19.79 billion, beating the consensus of $17.62 billion.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, picked Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Supporting his view, Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani, on Thursday, maintained Apple with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $330 to $365. Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained the stock with a Strong Buy and boosted the price target from $305 to $375.

Price Action:

  • Eli Lilly shares fell 0.9% to close at $1,006.70 on Thursday.
  • Dominion Energy gained 0.4% to settle at $62.97 during the session.
  • Apple shares fell 0.2% to settle at $298.21 on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock

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